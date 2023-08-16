On August 8, 2023, the Governor of Puerto Rico signed into law Act No. 85-2023, effective immediately. The statute amends Puerto Rico's Workers' Compensation Act by further incentivizing safe workplaces.

Specifically, the statute provides a special 5% reduction in employee premiums for employers that, during the preceding two years, have not been subject to claims for workplace accidents or illnesses. Pursuant to the amendment, the additional reduction of employee premiums will be granted only once to the employer. Thus, employers should be aware of the possibility for obtaining an additional reduction in premium payments based on their ability to maintain accident/illness-free workplaces.

