In order to successfully implement the tasks defined in the «Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028» and further improve the social conditions and social security of the population in the era of the Revival of the new epoch of a powerful state, I decide:

1. From January 1, 2024, increase by 10 percent the wages of employees of institutions financed from the budget, self-supporting enterprises and public associations, pensions and state benefits, scholarships for students and trainees.

2. From January 1, 2024, install:

the minimum amount of pensions for participants in the Great Patriotic War in the amount of 2,070 manats per month;

the minimum amount of pensions for spouses of participants in the Great Patriotic War and home front workers in the amount of 605 manats per month;

the base value for determining the minimum amount of pensions in the amount of 500 manats;

the base value for the calculation of state benefits in the amount of 470 manats.

3. Establish a minimum wage of 1,280 manats for Turkmenistan and use it to regulate monthly wages.

4. From January 1, 2024, approve the monthly salaries of heads of state authorities, local executive authorities and local self-government, military, law enforcement and judicial authorities, editorial offices of newspapers and magazines, public associations, as well as their main structural units in accordance with the annexes of this Decree.

5. An increase in wages to be ensured by improving the structure of institutions, enterprises and organizations, increasing the efficiency of using production capacities and labor productivity of workers, and using unused internal reserves.

