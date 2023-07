ARTICLE

UAE Employment Update: Major Changes Introduced (Video) lus Laboris With a population made up of 90% expats, the UAE have introduced major changes to employment law aimed at bringing more locals into private sector work, giving employers little time to act.

Termination Of An Employment Contract During The Probation Period Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants The process of terminating an employment contract has been changed recently according to the new federal labor law provisions in United Arab Emirates – Law No. 33-year 2021 regarding the regulation of employment...

Cayman Islands Satisfies All FATF Recommendations Maples Group On 23 June 2023, the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") confirmed that the Cayman Islands has satisfied all FATF Recommended Actions ("RAs"), recognising that the jurisdiction has a robust and effective anti-money laundering / counter-terrorist financing ("AML / CFT") regime.

Opening A Business In The Dominican Republic L&E Global When opening up shop in the Dominican Republic it is important to know matters such as labour and employment law and payroll and benefits.

A New Era Of Labour Relations Enforced By European Court Of Justice - Preliminary Ruling Michael Kyprianou Law Firm One of the main tasks of the European Court of Justice ("ECJ") is issuing preliminary rulings. The ECJ interprets the European Union Law with the preliminary reference from the court or tribunal...