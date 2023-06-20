De bouche à oreille est une série de podcasts de Claeys & Engels mêlant expertise et réflexions par le biais d'interviews pour aborder des questions dans toutes les matières qui ont trait aux ressources humaines.

Pour l'occasion, Jean Blavier, journaliste et communicateur expérimenté, joue le rôle d'interviewer et s'intéresse aux rémunérations des dirigeants de sociétés cotées en bourse avec Thomas Douillet, Avocat – Senior Associate chez Claeys & Engels.

Regardez ici sur Vimeo

Originally Published 24 February 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.