Belgium:
De bouche à oreille - La rémunérations des dirigeants de sociétés cotées en bourse avec Thomas Douillet
20 June 2023
Claeys & Engels
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
De bouche à oreille est une
série de podcasts de Claeys & Engels mêlant
expertise et réflexions par le biais d'interviews pour
aborder des questions dans toutes les matières qui ont trait
aux ressources humaines.
Pour l'occasion, Jean Blavier, journaliste et communicateur
expérimenté, joue le rôle d'interviewer et
s'intéresse aux rémunérations
des dirigeants de sociétés cotées en
bourse avec Thomas Douillet, Avocat – Senior Associate
chez Claeys & Engels.
Regardez ici sur Vimeo
Originally Published 24 February 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Belgium
UK Shortage Occupation List 2023
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
When sponsoring a worker for a particular role, employers need to understand how to apply for a sponsor licence and that the worker is sponsored for a job in an eligible standard occupational classification (‘SOC')...
Preparing For Family Friendly Workplaces
Herrington Carmichael
Several long-awaited pieces of legislation aimed at creating a more family friendly workplace received Royal Assent last week and once in force, these will extend the current period of redundancy protection for parents...