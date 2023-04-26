Fertility falls within a constellation of broader issues involving childbirth and parenting.

Each step in the process of becoming a parent and raising a child affects both the employee and the employer. Most countries mandate some form of maternity and/or paternity leave, and many also require extended parental leave for parents of young children. However, the laws vary widely in terms of when such leave begins and and ends, whether the leave is paid or unpaid, and whether the employer or the state is responsible for any paid leave. Here we have summarized the key elements of family and parental leave across a wide range of jurisdictions.

