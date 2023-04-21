On Saturday, 1 April 2023, a wage indexation of 2.5% will come into effect increasing the index rate to 921.40 points (from the former index rate: 898.93).

This wage indexation was initially triggered in June 2022, but deferred to April 2023 in accordance with the Law of 29 June 2022 transposing certain measures provided by the tripartite agreement signed on 31 March 2022 by and between the Government and the social partners UEL, the LCGB and the CGFP.

Consequently, a 2.5% increase in salaries, wages and pensions will apply in Luxembourg as of 1 April 2023 resulting in an increase of the gross monthly minimum statutory wage to EUR 2,508.24 for non-qualified employees and to EUR 3,009.88 for qualified employees.

