ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Religious Holiday Pay, commonly referred to as THR is a non-wage income that employers are required to pay to their employees or their families who observe religious holidays. THR payments are made once a year and modified for each employee's religious holidays.

With Lebaran coming up, it's about that time of year again for those payments to be made. But, if you're Non-Muslim, are you eligible for THR for Lebaran? What about if you're any other religion on a different religious holiday?

Find out the answer in today's BILLawFact.

Swipe right to read the full #BILLawFact! Should you have any questions regarding this or other employment matters, or if you would like to request legal assistance, you can reach us at cr@budidjaja.law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.