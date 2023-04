ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Luxembourg

Cyprus Remote Employer - 3rd Countries Payroll Scheme (3rd Country Company Recruits Employees In Cyprus) CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd Cyprus have introduced the remote employer scheme where any company whether the EU or from a 3rd Country can hire anyone in Cyprus under the status of remote employer.

Guernsey's New Secondary Pensions Law - Key Points And FAQs Walkers Guernsey's new secondary pension law will be coming into force on 1 July 2024. It will be implemented on a phased basis over a 15 month period, beginning with the largest employers...

Update On The Pensions (Tax Exemption) Rules KPMG Malta A new legal notice, published on 3 March 2023, updates the thresholds indicated in the Pensions (Tax Exemption) Rules, originally introduced in 2022.

Legislative Proposal Monitoring Equal Opportunities In Recruitment And Selection Passed By House Of Representatives Loyens & Loeff On 14 March 2023, the House of Representatives passed the legislative proposal Monitoring equal opportunities in recruitment and selection (wetsvoorstel Toezicht gelijke kansen...

Become An Employer Of Choice: How To Opt Out Of The Great Resignation Elias Neocleous & Co LLC In 2022, as the world emerged from the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic only to run into the shock of the war in Ukraine, a new phrase entered the vocabulary of business, namely the ‘Great Resignation'.