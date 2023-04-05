ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Greece will increase the country's monthly minimum wage by 9.4% beginning 1 April 2023

Overview

The government of Greece will introduce a new minimum wage on 1 April 2023. The monthly gross minimum wage will increase to EUR 780.

What are the Changes?

The government of Greece will increase the country's minimum wage by 9.4% on 1 April 2023. According to the government, these changes aim to increase Greece's competitiveness in the European Union labor market.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Greece's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 March, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.