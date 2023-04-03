In this episode of Talking Work, our lawyers explore the impact of inflation on minimum wage and how it affects employees around the world

Inflation is on everyone's minds these days and we've been thinking about how it impacts employees, particularly those on minimum wage. Emanuela Nespoli, partner in our Italian law firm and Alexander Ulrich, partner in our Germany law firm, have been discussing the issues.

