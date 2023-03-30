ARTICLE

Key Points

Denmark plans to introduce a new Pay Limit Scheme on 1 April 2023

Overview

The government of Denmark will introduce new eligibility requirements under the Pay Limit Scheme on 1 April 2023. As a result, highly skilled foreign nationals will be eligible to work and live in Denmark for up to four years. Eligible applicants must:

Meet the minimum salary level of DKK 31,250 per month that is c ompared to individuals in similar positions ;

; Hold relevant education and work experience requirements that meet the official classification code (DISCO code) for job titles;

for job titles; Provide proof that the position has been advertised by the employer on the Jobnet and EURES portal for a minimum period of two weeks.

Additionally, the government will host a webinar to further discuss these new amendments on 31 March 2023.

What are the Changes?

Denmark's government will implement a new Pay Limit Scheme on 1 April 2023. The new eligibility under the scheme will enable highly skilled foreign nationals to work and reside in Denmark for a maximum of four years.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21 March, 2023

