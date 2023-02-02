On January 3, 2023, the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs of Vietnam issued Circular 01/2023/TT-BLDTBXH stipulating the adjustment of salary and monthly income for which social insurance premiums have been paid of Vietnamese employees.

The subjects eligible for adjustment of monthly salary on which social insurance premiums are based in Vietnam according to Circular 01/2023/TT-BLDTBXH include:

Employees who are subject to the salary regime prescribed by the State start participating in social insurance from January 1, 2016 onward, enjoy lump-sum social insurance, or die with their next of kin entitled to a lump-sum survivorship allowance for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. Employees pay social insurance premiums according to the salary regime decided by the employer, enjoy pension, lump-sum allowance upon retirement, lump-sum social insurance or die with their next of kin entitled to a lump-sum survivorship allowance for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Adjustment of monthly salary for which social insurance has been paid

The monthly salary for which social insurance premiums have been paid is adjusted according to the formula specified in Clause 1, Article 2 of Circular 01/2023/TT-BLDTBXH:

Monthly salary on which social insurance premiums are based, after adjustment of each year = Total monthly salary on which social insurance premiums are based x Adjusted monthly salary for which social insurance premiums have been paid in the corresponding year

In which, the adjustment of the salary for which social insurance premiums have been paid for the corresponding year is made according to the table below:

Year Before 1995 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 Level of adjustment 5,26 4,46 4,22 4,09 3,80 3,64 3,70 3,71 3,57 3,46 3,21 2,96 2,76 2,55 2,07 Year 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Level of adjustment 1,94 1,77 1,50 1,37 1,28 1,23 1,23 1,19 1,15 1,11 1,08 1,05 1,03 1,00 1,00



Adjustment of monthly income for which social insurance premiums have been paid for participants of voluntary social insurance

The monthly income for which social insurance premiums have been paid for participants of voluntary social insurance shall be adjusted according to the following formula:

Monthly income for which voluntary social insurance premiums are based, after adjustment of each year = Total monthly income for which social insurance premiums are based in each year x Adjusted monthly income for which social insurance premiums have been paid in the corresponding year

Specifically, the adjustment of monthly income for which social insurance premiums have been paid for the respective year is made according to the table below:

Year 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Level of adjustment 2,07 1,94 1,77 1,50 1,37 1,28 1,23 1,23 Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Level of adjustment 1,19 1,15 1,11 1,08 1,05 1,03 1,00 1,00



In particular, it should be noted that for employees who both have participated in the compulsory social insurance system as an employee and the voluntary social insurance, the monthly income for which voluntary social insurance premiums have been paid is adjusted according to the provisions of Clause 1, Article 3 of Circular 01/2023/TT-BLDTBXH

Circular 01/2023/TT-BLDTBXH takes effect from February 20, 2023; The provisions of this Circular apply from January 1, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.