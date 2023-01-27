TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR CAREER

Latvia

Relaxations around work permits

Lithuania engages the offices of "VFS Global" to receive and review applications for work and residence permits for Lithuania. All interested foreign workers can now apply abroad at any VFS Global office. However, applications from Russia and Belarus are still not accepted.

Hong Kong

"Top Talent Passport Program" for graduates of the world's top 100 universities

To attract highly skilled and talented workers to Hong Kong, the government has launched the Top Talent Pass Scheme. All graduates who have graduated from the top 100 universities in the world and have at least 3 years of work experience, as well as high-skilled individuals with approximately CHF 300,000 annual income in the previous year, are allowed to apply for a two-year residence permit in Hong Kong. This is not linked to a specific employer.

UAE

Introduction of an Unemployment Insurance System (Unemployment Compensation)

As of January 2023, the United Arab Emirates have introduced a mandatory unemployment insurance system called "Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE)". Like Switzerland, a 12-month pre-insurance period (in the same job) is required to receive 60% of the monthly salary as compensation. Those employees who do not register with an unemployment insurance fund by June 30, 2023 will be fined.

Lettland

Lockerungen im Bewilligungsbereich

Litauen engagiert die Büros von «VFS Global», um Anträge auf Arbeits- und Aufenthaltsbewilligungen für Litauen entgegenzunehmen und zu überprüfen. Alle interessierten ausländischen Arbeitskräfte können nun im Ausland in einem beliebigen VFS Global-Büro den Antrag stellen. Anträge aus Russland und Weissrussland werden jedoch weiterhin nicht akzeptiert.

Hongkong

«Top-Talent-Pass-Programm» für Absolventen der 100 weltweit besten Universitäten

Um hochqualifizierte und talentierte Arbeitskräfte anzuziehen, hat die Regierung in Hongkong das «Top-Talent-PassProgramm» ins Leben gerufen. Alle Hochschulabsolventen, die an einer der 100 besten Universitäten weltweit abgeschlossen haben und mindestens 3 Jahre Berufserfahrung mitbringen sowie hochqualifizierte Personen mit ca. 300'000 CHF Jahreseinkommen im Vorjahr dürfen eine zweijährige Aufenthaltsbewilligung in Hongkong beantragen. Diese ist von einem Arbeitgeber losgelöst.

VAE

Einführung eines Arbeitslosenversicherungssystems (Arbeitslosenentschädigung)

Per Januar 2023 haben die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate ein obligatorisches Arbeitslosenversicherungssystem, das sogenannte «Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE)» eingeführt. Ähnlich wie in der Schweiz werden eine 12-monatige Vorversicherungszeit (im gleichen Job) vorausgesetzt, um 60% des Monatslohns als Entschädigung zu erhalten. Arbeitnehmer, die sich nicht bis zum 30. Juni 2023 einer Arbeitslosenkasse anschliessen, werden mit einer Busse bestraft.