Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 30, 2022 No. 705-r determined the quota for labor migration, which establishes the maximum number of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving in the Kyrgyz Republic for the purpose of carrying out labor activities, by sectors of the economy and regions of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2023.

