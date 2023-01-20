ARTICLE

Azerbaijan: Amendments Were Made To The Presidential Decree "On Additional Measures For Improvement Of Social Wellbeing Of The Population" In Connection With The Minimum Salary Amount

Based on the amendments to the said Decree, from January 1, 2023 the amount of the minimum monthly salary is increased and established as 345 AZN.

