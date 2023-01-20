Azerbaijan:
Amendments Were Made To The Presidential Decree "On Additional Measures For Improvement Of Social Wellbeing Of The Population" In Connection With The Minimum Salary Amount
20 January 2023
GRATA International
Based on the amendments to the said Decree, from January 1, 2023
the amount of the minimum monthly salary is increased and
established as 345 AZN.
