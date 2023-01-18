Worldwide:
Linking Wages To Inflation (Podcast)
18 January 2023
lus Laboris
Which countries have state mechanisms to index-link wages to
inflation and if so, is that a good strategy? How likely is it to
cause a wage-price spiral? We recently conducted a survey of 27
countries to find out and in this podcast, Deborah Ishihara
interviews economist and staff writer at Ius Laboris, Susanna
Gevorgyan, who explains all about it.
Discover more about Inflation, wages and the risk of a
wage-price spiral in 2023 here.
If you'd like to contact Susanna Gevorgyan, click here for her details. Our host, Deborah Ishihara,
can be found here.
Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading
legal alliance in employment law – iuslaboris.com
