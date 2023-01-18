self

Which countries have state mechanisms to index-link wages to inflation and if so, is that a good strategy? How likely is it to cause a wage-price spiral? We recently conducted a survey of 27 countries to find out and in this podcast, Deborah Ishihara interviews economist and staff writer at Ius Laboris, Susanna Gevorgyan, who explains all about it.

