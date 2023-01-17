Key Points
-
The government of Wallonia, Belgium increased salary thresholds for certain work authorization types
Overview
The government of Belgium in Wallonia increased the minimum salary thresholds for work permits, including B Work Permits, on 1 January 2023. As a result, the following salary requirements apply:
- Highly skilled workers: € 47,175
- Work permit holders in Management functions: € 78,704?
- Blue Card holders: € 60,998
- ICT frameworks: € 60,998
- ICT experts: € 48,799
- ICT Trainee Employees: € 30,499
According to the government announcement, the agreed gross salary must be clearly mentioned within any employment contracts or letters of secondment when foreign nationals apply for their first work permit or work permit B.
What are the Changes?
The government of Wallonia, Belgium increased salary threshold requirements for foreign nationals employed under specific work authorization types.
Originally published JANUARY 13, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.