Key Points

Overview

The government of Belgium in Wallonia increased the minimum salary thresholds for work permits, including B Work Permits, on 1 January 2023. As a result, the following salary requirements apply:

Highly skilled workers: € 47,175

Work permit holders in Management functions: € 78,704?

Blue Card holders: € 60,998

ICT frameworks: € 60,998

ICT experts: € 48,799

ICT Trainee Employees: € 30,499

According to the government announcement, the agreed gross salary must be clearly mentioned within any employment contracts or letters of secondment when foreign nationals apply for their first work permit or work permit B.

What are the Changes?

The government of Wallonia, Belgium increased salary threshold requirements for foreign nationals employed under specific work authorization types.

Originally published JANUARY 13, 2023

