Ever dreamed of experiencing life abroad? CSB Group is now making it easier for their employees to get acquainted with what it's like to live in another EU country. Through a newly launched initiative, CSB Group employees will be able to work remotely for a month in a European Country and acquire the vast opportunities that such a unique experience has to offer.

A firm believer in the benefits of remote working, the Group believes that through this initiative, employees will expand their skills as they acquire new outlooks and vistas on life in general. Experiencing the day-to-day life of people from another culture increases one's cultural awareness, leading to a more open mindset, a notion which is key in today's workplace. Working overseas inevitably serves as an opportunity to also grow on a personal level, not to mention that this opportunity will provide CSB Group's team members with the benefit of visiting new places, establishing new relationships, and embarking on exciting adventures.

Commenting on this newly-launched perk, Jean-Claude Cardona, CSB Group Operations and Finance Director noted that "this initiative is aimed at members from our staff who have always aspired to expand their horizons by experiencing life abroad. We believe that our team's hard work and continued dedication should be rewarded with such initiatives which not only aid work-life balance, but also help our team members to reach their full potential".

This exciting new initiative forms part of the many perks that come with joining the CSB Group team. Indeed, the Group has always been keen on establishing and sustaining initiatives which promote a thriving corporate culture. Some of the work benefits offered by CSB Group include; remote working opportunities, flexible hours, Fridays till 2 (all year round!), team-building events, frequent activities organised by the Group's dedicated Social Committee, and vast opportunities for professional growth, amongst others. By aiding employees in achieving work-life balance and truly putting their team in the picture, the Group is proud to have established a work environment which keeps the employees at heart.

