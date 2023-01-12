Key Points

Luxembourg increased the minimum salary requirements for holders of EU Blue Cards on 23 December 2022

Overview

The government of Luxembourg increased the minimum salary requirement for EU Blue Card holders on 23 December 2022. As a result, the new salary levels for regular occupations will be increased to EUR 84.780 and to EUR 67.824 for shortage occupations.

What are the Changes?

The government of Luxembourg increased the minimum salary requirements for EU Blue Card holders. These measures will apply to regular EU Blue Card applications and shortage occupation applications.

Originally published JANUARY 11, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.