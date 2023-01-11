Key Points

Israel increased the monthly minimum prevailing wage requirement to NIS 23,460 on 1 January 2023

Overview

The government of Israel increased the country's monthly minimum prevailing wage requirements by 12% for foreign national experts. As a result, the monthly minimum prevailing wage will increase to NIS 23,460.

What are the Changes?

The Israeli government increased the country's prevailing minimum wage on 1 January 2023 by 12%. All current, pending and new work permit applications for foreign national experts will need to meet the prevailing minimum wage requirement.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Israel's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 January, 2023

