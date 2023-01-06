ARTICLE

COVID-testing for travelers from China

USA - January 5, 2023

Due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in China, the US has reintroduced mandatory testing for all travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau from January 5, 2023. This can only be waived if the traveler can present a certificate of recovery. The new entry rule affects all travelers two years of age and older, regardless of their nationality or residency status in the US, who have been in China in the last 10 days. The rule applies to both direct flights and transit flights through China.

This development is not unique to the US. Several countries in Europe and around the world are implementing mandatory testing for travelers from China. Some of these are the UK, France, Spain, Australia, India, Canada, Japan, South Korea. Countries like Italy, Malaysia, Taiwan test all passengers from China after entering the airport. Morocco has even banned entry of passengers from China from January 3, 2023. In view of the efficiency of the measures taken, the EU Commission would like to convene a coordination meeting.

Switzerland has not yet initiated any entry regulations in this regard.

Covid-Tests für Reisende aus China

Schweiz - 5. Januar 2023

Aufgrund der rasant steigenden Covid-19 Fälle in China hat die USA ab dem 5. Januar 2023 erneut eine Testpflicht für alle Reisenden aus China (Festland), Hongkong und Macau eingeführt. Davon kann nur abgewichen werden, falls der Reisende ein Genesungszertifikat vorweisen kann. Von der neuen Einreisevorschrift sind alle Reisende ab zwei Jahren, unabhängig von ihrer Nationalität oder ihrem Aufenthaltsstatus in den USA betroffen, die in den letzten 10 Tage in China waren. Die Regel gilt sowohl für direkte Flüge aus als auch für Transitflüge durch China.

Diese Entwicklung ist nicht nur in den USA zu sehen. Mehrere Länder in Europa und weltweit führen die Testpflicht für Reisende aus China wieder ein. Einige davon sind Grossbritannien, Frankreich, Spanien, Australien, Indien, Kanada, Japan, Südkorea. Länder wie Italien, Malaysia, Taiwan testen alle Passagiere aus China nach der Einreise im Flughafen. Marokko hat sogar ab dem 3. Januar 2023 ein Einreiseverbot für Passagiere aus China erlassen. Angesichts der Effizienz der getroffenen Massnahmen möchte die EU-Kommission ein Koordinierungstreffen einberufen.

Die Schweiz hat bis anhin keine Einreisevorschriften in dieser Hinsicht ins Leben gerufen.





Changes to the “Atypical Working Scheme”

Ireland - January 5, 2023

Ireland has a work permit category called the “Atypical Working Scheme”. This scheme allows workers from third countries to work in Ireland for up to 90 days. From January 2023, the government has decided to relax this system.

For one thing, the 90 days will now not only be a consecutive requirement, but they will also be possible within a 6-month-period. After the end of the first 90 days respectively 6 months, the foreign worker can work again for a new 90 days after a one-month interruption. Previously, the interruption period was for 12 months. Those wishing to work under the “Atypical Working Scheme” would have to earn a minimum wage of EUR 30,000 per year. Re-issuance of the work permit under this scheme requires that the foreigner has stayed in another country during the interruption period. Proof of the stay abroad may only be provided by means of a passport stamp.

Änderungen im «Atypical Working Scheme»

Irland - 5. Januar 2023

In Irland besteht eine Arbeitsbewilligungskategorie, die «Atypical Working Scheme» heisst. Dieses System erlaubt es Arbeitskräften aus Drittstaaten, in Irland bis zu 90 Tagen zu arbeiten. Ab Januar 2023 hat die Regierung einige Lockerungen dieses Systems beschlossen.

Zum einen werden die 90 Tage nun nicht nur konsekutiv vorausgesetzt, sondern diese sind auch innerhalb einer 6- monatigen Periode möglich. Nach Ende der ersten 90 Tage bzw. 6-Monats-Periode kann die ausländische Arbeitskraft wieder nach einem Monat Unterbruch für neue 90 Tage arbeiten. Bisher galt die Unterbruchfrist für 12 Monate. Wer unter dem «Atypical Working Scheme» arbeiten möchte, muss einen Mindestlohn von EUR 30'000 jährlich verdienen. Eine erneute Erteilung der Arbeitsbewilligung unter diesem System bedingt, dass sich der Ausländer während der Unterbruchfrist in einem anderen Land aufgehalten hat. Der Nachweis des Auslandsaufenthalts darf nur mittels Passtempel erfolgen.





Social security 2023

Switzerland - January 5, 2023

This year, too, there were some adjustments in the social security sector as of 1 January. The most important key figures are summarized below:

Social security («AHV»)

Maximum insured salary: CHF 88'200

Minimum single AHV pension: HF 14'700

Maximum single AHV pension: CHF 29'400

Unemployment insurance

Maximum insured salary: CHF 148'200 (Abolition of the solidarity percentage)

Pension fund («BVG»)

Entry threshold BVG: CHF 22'050

Minimum insured salary: CHF 3'675 per month

Maximum considered salary: CHF 88'200

Maximum insured salary: CHF 62'475

Coordination deduction: CHF 25'725

Accident insurance

Maximum insured salary: CHF 148'200

Pillar 3a

Maximum contribution with pension fund: CHF 7'506

Maximum contribution without pension fund (max. 20% of the employment income): CHF 35'280

Sozialversicherung 2023

Schweiz - 6. Januar 2023

Auch in diesem Jahr kam es zu per 1. Januar zu einigen Anpassungen im Sozialversicherungsbereich. Im nachfolgenden sind die wichtigsten Kennzahlen zusammengefasst:

AHV

Maximal massgebender AHV-Lohn: CHF 88'200

Minimale einfache AHV-Rente: CHF 14'700

Maximale einfache AHV-Rente: CHF 29'400

Arbeitslosenversicherung

Maximal massgebender ALV-Lohn: CHF 148'200 (Aufhebung des Solidaritätsprozent)

Berufliche Vorsorge (BVG)

Eintrittsschwelle BVG: CHF 22'050

Minimal versicherter BVG-Lohn: CHF 3'675 pro Monat

Maximal anrechenbarer BVG-Lohn: CHF 88'200

Maximal versicherter BVG-Lohn: CHF 62'475

Koordinationsabzug: CHF 25'725

Unfallversicherung

Maximal versicherter UVG-Lohn: CHF 148'200

Säule 3a

Maximaler Einzahlungsbetrag mit 2. Säule: CHF 7'506

Maximaler Einzahlungsbetrag ohne 2. Säule (max. 20% vom Erwerbseinkommen): CHF 35'280





Global Mobility: How does inflation impact your Cost of Living Allowances?

As a global mobility professional, have you changed your approach to Cost of Living Allowances in light of inflation? If not, it may be time to take a closer look at how this worldwide issue can impact your allowances. Here are some key concepts to keep in mind:

High inflation in the host country can have a big impact on the expatriate, as rising prices in the host country can cause the COLA to be insufficient.

Exchange rates must also be taken into account. High inflation in the host country is usually (partially) offset by a weakening of the host country's currency.

The cost of living is affected by inflation in the home AND host country. However, price changes in the home country can offset changes in the host country. Expatriates tend to forget about inflation in their home country if they do not experience it themselves.

What can you do?

Keep up with the pace! - Review your COLA update schedule regularly. In volatile locations, a quarterly update may be required instead of an annual review.

Inform! - Make sure your employees and business partners know how home and host country inflation affects the COLA. Also, make sure they understand that exchange rates can offset the impact of inflation for expatriates.

Understand your compensation approach. If the company pays in the home currency, differences between the market exchange rate and the rate used to calculate the COLA can have a major impact on expatriates. However, if the company pays in the host currency, the international employee's purchasing power in the host country is not at risk from exchange rate changes. On the other hand, savings and expenses in the home country may be at risk if your company pays the salary entirely in a host currency that depreciates in value.

Global Mobility: Auswirkungen der weltweiten Inflation auf die Cost-of-Living Allowances (COLA)

Wie sieht es in Ihrem Unternehmen mit der Anpassung der Cost-of-Living Zulagen für entsandte Mitarbeiter aus? Haben Sie bereits auf anhaltende Inflation reagiert und bei den Zulagen für Expatriates berücksichtigt? Falls nicht, ist es vielleicht an der Zeit, einen genaueren Blick darauf zu werfen. Hier sind einige wichtige Konzepte, die Sie in Bezug auf den Lebenshaltungskostenausgleich im Auge behalten sollten:

Die Lebenshaltungskosten werden von der Inflation im Heimat- UND im Gastland beeinflusst. Allerdings können Preisänderungen im Heimatland die Änderungen im Gastland ausgleichen. Expatriates neigen dazu, die Inflation im Heimatland zu vergessen, wenn sie sie nicht selbst erleben.

Eine hohe Inflation im Gastland kann dazu führen, dass der Cost-of-Living Ausgleich nicht mehr ausreichend ist und die Vergütungsstrategie überdacht werden sollte.

Auch die Wechselkurse müssen berücksichtigt werden. Eine hohe Inflation im Gastland wird in der Regel (teilweise) durch eine Schwächung der Währung des Gastlandes ausgeglichen.

Was können Sie tun?

Bleiben Sie am Puls der Zeit! - Überprüfen Sie regelmässig Ihre COLA-Daten. An volatilen Standorten kann eine vierteljährliche Aktualisierung anstelle einer jährlichen Überprüfung erforderlich sein.

Informieren Sie die relevanten Stakeholder! - Stellen Sie sicher, dass Ihre Expatriates und deren Vorgesetzte wissen, wie sich die Inflation im Heimat- und Gastland auf die COLA auswirkt. Stellen Sie ausserdem sicher, dass Sie wissen, dass Wechselkurse die Auswirkungen der Inflation für Expatriates ausgleichen können.

Verstehen und kommunizieren Sie Ihren Vergütungsansatz. Wenn Ihr Unternehmen in der Heimatwährung zahlt, können Unterschiede zwischen dem Marktwechselkurs und dem Kurs, der zur Berechnung der COLA verwendet wurde, durchaus relevant sein. Zahlt das Unternehmen jedoch in der Währung des Gastlandes, ist die Kaufkraft des internationalen Mitarbeiters im Gastland nicht durch Wechselkursschwankungen gefährdet. Andererseits können die Ersparnisse und Ausgaben im Heimatland gefährdet sein, wenn das Gehalt vollständig in einer Gastwährung gezahlt wird, die an Wert verliert.

