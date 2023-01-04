ARTICLE

The Ministry of Labor, through Ministerial Agreement MDT-2021-277 published in the supplement to Official Register 203 of December 6, 2022, established that:

1. Since January 1st, 2023, the statutory minimum wage of the employee (“SMW”) is set at four hundred and fifty dollars of the United States of America (US$450.00); including the salary of small industry employees, agricultural employees, household employees, maquila employees, microenterprise collaborators and artisans.

2. The percentage increase SMW of the employee for the year 2023 with respect to the year 2022 is 5.882 % (applicable for fixing sectorial minimum wages).

