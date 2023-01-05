ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Our December update covers the following:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Worldwide

Termination of Employment JB Solicitors Employers must be able to justify the termination and explain why it is necessary.

Reasonable action defence in NSW workers compensation claims for psychological injury Hall Payne Lawyers A section 11A defence is that the injury was wholly and predominantly caused by the reasonable actions of the employer.

Employment Relations and WHS: 2022 Year in Review Piper Alderman Retaining and enhancing a workforce with confidence in the business requires clear and fair management by employers.

Secure Jobs, Better Pay Act – Pay secrecy and employment advertisements Bartier Perry The prohibition of pay secrecy clauses and job ads with unlawful rates of pay are provisions with immediate effect.

Industrial Relations Code, 2020 Spice Route Legal The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 ("Code") is the concluding code in our 4-part series on the new labour legislation.