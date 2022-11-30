Key Points

Bermuda will increase the country's statutory minimum wage rate to BMD 16.40 on 1 June 2023

Overview

The government of Bermuda will introduce a new statutory minimum wage rate of BMD 16.40 on 1 June 2023. The government will also introduce additional measures for performing wage checks on employers to ensure that employees are paid at a legal rate.

What are the Changes?

On 18 November 2022, the government of Bermuda announced that it will increase the minimum wage to BMD 16.40. These measures will go into effect on 1 June 2023.

Originally published NOVEMBER 29, 2022

