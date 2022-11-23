The minimum wage will increase by 10.15% as of 1 January 2023. The Dutch government wants to make work more rewarding with the increase. The Dutch government is implementing an additional increase of 8.05% on top of the six-monthly adjustment. The minimum wage will therefore increase on 1 January 2023 with full-time employment from € 1,756.20 to € 1,934.40 gross per month.

Gross minimum wage amounts as of 1 January 2023

See the table below for the gross amounts for the minimum wage as of 1 January 2023.

Table: minimum wage per month, week and day (gross amounts per gross amounts as of 1 January 2023)

Age

Per month

Per week

Per day

21 years and older

€ 1.934,40

€ 446,40

€ 89,28

20 years

€ 1.547,50

€ 357,10

€ 71,42

19 years

€ 1.160,65

€ 267,85

€ 53,57

18 years

€ 967,20

€ 223,20

€ 44,64

17 years

€ 764,10

€ 176,35

€ 35,27

16 years

€ 667,35

€ 154,00

€ 30,80

15 years

€ 580,30

€ 133,90

€ 26,78

