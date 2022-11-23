The minimum wage will increase by 10.15% as of 1 January 2023. The Dutch government wants to make work more rewarding with the increase. The Dutch government is implementing an additional increase of 8.05% on top of the six-monthly adjustment. The minimum wage will therefore increase on 1 January 2023 with full-time employment from € 1,756.20 to € 1,934.40 gross per month.
Gross minimum wage amounts as of 1 January 2023
See the table below for the gross amounts for the minimum wage as of 1 January 2023.
|
Table: minimum wage per month, week and day (gross amounts per gross amounts as of 1 January 2023)
|
Age
|
Per month
|
Per week
|
Per day
|
21 years and older
|
€ 1.934,40
|
€ 446,40
|
€ 89,28
|
20 years
|
€ 1.547,50
|
€ 357,10
|
€ 71,42
|
19 years
|
€ 1.160,65
|
€ 267,85
|
€ 53,57
|
18 years
|
€ 967,20
|
€ 223,20
|
€ 44,64
|
17 years
|
€ 764,10
|
€ 176,35
|
€ 35,27
|
16 years
|
€ 667,35
|
€ 154,00
|
€ 30,80
|
15 years
|
€ 580,30
|
€ 133,90
|
€ 26,78
References:
https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/actueel/nieuws/2022/11/18/minimumloonbedragen-per-1-januari-2023
https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/onderwerpen/minimumloon/bedragen-minimumloon/bedragen-minimumloon-2023
