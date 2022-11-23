The minimum wage will increase by 10.15% as of 1 January 2023. The Dutch government wants to make work more rewarding with the increase. The Dutch government is implementing an additional increase of 8.05% on top of the six-monthly adjustment. The minimum wage will therefore increase on 1 January 2023 with full-time employment from € 1,756.20 to € 1,934.40 gross per month.

Gross minimum wage amounts as of 1 January 2023

See the table below for the gross amounts for the minimum wage as of 1 January 2023.

Table: minimum wage per month, week and day (gross amounts per gross amounts as of 1 January 2023) Age Per month Per week Per day 21 years and older € 1.934,40 € 446,40 € 89,28 20 years € 1.547,50 € 357,10 € 71,42 19 years € 1.160,65 € 267,85 € 53,57 18 years € 967,20 € 223,20 € 44,64 17 years € 764,10 € 176,35 € 35,27 16 years € 667,35 € 154,00 € 30,80 15 years € 580,30 € 133,90 € 26,78

