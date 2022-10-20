Only a few months after the government's decision to increase the minimum wage in Albania, the Council of Ministers has decided on a further increase.

Starting from September 1st, 2022, the minimum wage in Albania will be LEK 34,000. This decision affects more than 200,000 employees within the Republic of Albania.

It has also been decided to increase pensions by 9.5%, a decision that benefits about 700,000 retired citizens.

These changes have come as an effect of what is called the "Social Resistance Package", which is a government initiative to help citizens with minimum wages, or retired citizens, to financially cope with the effects of the current price increase.

