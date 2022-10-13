The smart tool for your mobility projects

The Global Mobility Manager helps HR and mobility professionals in employing or moving employees across borders. Using it you will access a global team of specialist lawyers, providing structured advice and helping with filing of work permits, tax returns, notifications etc. before, during and at the end of an arrangement. Our services: Immigration

Employment Terms & Conditions

Social security

Tax

Mandatory notifications

Occupational pensions

NOT ONLY TRADITIONAL GLOBAL MOBILITY ARRANGEMENTS SUCH AS SECONDMENTS, BUT MORE RECENT ENGAGEMENTS SUCH AS SATELLITE EMPLOYEES, HYBRID CROSS-BORDER WORKERS AND DIGITAL NOMADS

How to use the Global Mobility Manager

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.