Our September update covers the following:

an update of the visa and travel policies in the PRC. As businesses re-commence international travel, read the latest requirements

in Indonesia , we look at the new data protection bill, and what employers need to be grappling with. Click here for that update.

in Singapore, we provide an overview of the recent work permit changes, and what it means for those hiring foreign employees. Stay up to date here.

in Hong Kong, we take a look at Ng Yan Kit Alfred v Ever Honest Industries Ltd [2022] HKCFI 1834 where the Hong Kong Court of First Instance applied the "modern approach" test in considering whether a contractual obligation to pay termination compensation was an enforceable penalty clause. Read a summary of the case here.

our Compliance Check this month reminds employers in the Philippines over their telecommuting policy requirements – check that your business is compliant here.

finally, our Asia Comparative Article looks at covert recordings by employees in the workplace. Compare the rules in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and the PRC here.

The next episode of our Employment Data Protection Series will be on the 10th October and will consider key data privacy issues for employers in corporate restructures, including requirements in transferring employment data within a group company or abroad and specific considerations during various phases of a corporate transaction. To register for this in-person series, click here.

