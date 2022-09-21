Key Points

The government of Serbia will increase the country's national minimum wage by 14.3 % effective 1 January 2023

Overview

The government of Serbia will increase the country's national minimum wage by 14.3% beginning 1 January 2023. As such, the minimum wage will be raised from RSD 201.22 per hour to RSD 230 per hour. The average monthly minimum wage for 2023 will be RSD 40,020.

What are the Changes?

The government of Serbia announced that it will increase its minimum wage to RSD 230 per hour effective 1 January 2023. According to the government this change will ensure that the country's minimum wage grows more than inflation and serves to preserve the quality of life for Serbian citizens.

Looking Ahead