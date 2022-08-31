Key Points

Beginning in 2023, the government of Singapore will launch a new five-year work pass intended for top global talent

Overview

The government of Singapore will launch a new work pass aimed at attracting global talent on 1 January 2023. The new pass, called the Overseas Network & Expertise Pass, is intended for top talent in business, arts and culture, sports, science, technology, and academia and research.

Holders of this new work pass will be permitted to work at multiple companies in Singapore at any one time and will not need to apply for a new pass if they change employers.

Eligible applicants will need to have earned a fixed monthly salary of at least SGD 30,000 within the last year or will need to earn a fixed monthly salary of at least SGD 30,000 under their future employer based in Singapore. Applicants must also demonstrate that they have been working for an established company overseas for at least one year or will be working for an established company in Singapore in the future. To be considered an established company in Singapore, the company must have a market capitalization of at least USD 500 million or an annual revenue of at least USD 200 million.

The pass will have a maximum validity of five years for first-time candidates and can be renewed for an additional five-year period so long as the applicant continues to meet all qualification requirements.

For additional information on eligibility requirements, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Singapore will launch a new work pass called the Overseas Network & Expertise Pass on 1 January 2023. According to the government of Singapore, this new work pass will provide more flexibility to eligible applicants as they will be permitted to concurrently start, operate, and work for multiple companies in Singapore throughout the pass's validity.

Originally published AUGUST 30, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.