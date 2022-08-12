Key Points

On 1 July 2022, the government of the Netherlands increased the national gross minimum wage

Overview

The government of the Netherlands increased the country's gross minimum wage on 1 July 2022. These measures will apply to all full-time employees 21 years of age or older. This increase is as follows:

€ 1,756.20 per month

€ 405.30 per week

€ 81.06 per day

What are the Changes?

On 1 July 2022, the government of the Netherlands increased its national gross minimum wage to €81.06 per day.?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 11 August 2022.

