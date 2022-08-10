Key Points

The government of Chile increased the country's national monthly minimum wage on 1 August 2022

Overview

The government of Chile raised the country's national monthly minimum wage on 1 August 2022. The national monthly minimum wage will be raised to CLP $ 400,000.

The government also stated that the monthly minimum wage will again be increased in January 2023 to around CLP $ 410,000 to account for inflation.

What are the Changes?

On 1 August 2022, the government of Chile increased the country's national monthly minimum wage to CLP $ 400,000. These changes will apply to workers between the age of 18 and 65.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Chile's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.