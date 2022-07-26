Key Points

Denmark will introduce temporary changes to salary requirements and employment ratios beginning 1 December 2022?

The temporary measures will end if unemployment levels rise to 3.75 percent, or 15,000 foreign nationals are recruited under these schemes

Overview

The government of Denmark introduced temporary changes to its international recruitment strategy for foreign nationals under the Fast-Track scheme and the Pay-Limit scheme . Effective 1 December 2022, the new gross minimum salary requirements will be reduced from DKK 448,000 to DKK 375,000 for both schemes. These temporary measures will remain valid for a period of three years.

In addition, the government will reduce employment ratios from 20 Danish employees to 10 Danish employees per foreign national.

The government will not issue new residence permits under this strategy if the gross unemployment rate in the country exceeds 3.75 percent, or more than 15,000 foreign nationals obtain a residence permit under either of these two schemes.

What are the Changes?

On 29 June 2022, the government of Denmark announced temporary measures under the Fast-Track scheme and the Pay-Limit scheme. The government stated that these changes will support the Danish economy and remedy the labor shortage faced by Danish companies.?

Looking Ahead

These new temporary measures will go into effect on 1 December 2022 and remain effective for a period of three years unless there are modifications found in the unemployment rate or foreign national hiring figures.

Originally published JULY 22, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.