Key Points

The government of Poland will increase its national minimum salary beginning in 2023

Overview

The government of Poland will increase the minimum salary by 12.4 percent beginning in January 2023. This change will increase the minimum salary amount to PLN 3,383. The government plans to increase the minimum salary again in July 2023 to PLN 3,450.

What are the Changes?

