Get updated with the latest 2022 Malta Budget measures with respect to payroll, social security and employment taxes.

Cost of living increase of € 1.75 per week applicable to all employees, pensioners and those entitled to social benefits. Students receiving stipends will benefit from a pro-rata increase.





Tax rate applicable to income from part time work to reduce from 15% to 10%.





Part-time workers with more than one employment will have the opportunity to pay social security contributions with respect to more than one part-time employment, up to a maximum of 40 hours per week. This is intended to result in a higher pension.





Employees with an annual basic salary of not more than € 20,000 shall have the first € 10,000 of their income derived from overtime work taxed at a rate of 15%.





Government to setup a website to make available templates of employment contracts containing minimum requisites provided at law thus ensuring all employment rights are respected.





Employees in sectors such as hospitality, transport, manufacturing, wholesale and retail who work nights, weekends and shifts and whose salary does not exceed € 20,000 per annum shall receive an annual in work benefit of € 150.

