Our May update covers the following:

with lockdowns continuing in different provinces of the PRC, we look at the employment implications, and how employers can prepare – see here.

in Singapore, the case of Uday Mehra v L Capital Asia Advisors and Others [2022] SGHC 23 considers when it is reasonable for an employee to disobey reasonable and lawful directions – see here

in Malaysia, the case of Ng Teck Fay v Mahkamah Perusahaan Malaysia [2021] 10 CLJ 73 considers when demotion amounts to constructive dismissal – see here

our Compliance Check looks at the the performance management process in Sri Lanka

our Asia Comparative Article looks at data privacy across the region, comparing rules in Singapore, the PRC, Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia.

For those who missed our Mandarin language webinar on employment related lockdown issues in the PRC, you can catch the recording here.

As always, please do reach out if we can assist with any of your employment law needs across the region.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.