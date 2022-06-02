ARTICLE

The Merchant Shipping Directorate has issued a notice which refer to the minimum basic wage for able seafarers. For each calendar month of service the minimum wage for this rank has been revised as follows:-

As of the 01st January 2023, it shall not be less than USD 658.

As of the 01st January 2024, it shall not be less than USD 666.

As of the 01st January 2025, it shall not be less than USD 673.

These figures are to be exact or the equivalent thereof in the specific currency stated in the agreement with the crew.

