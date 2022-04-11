ARTICLE

-Obligation of a paid hot meal to all employees-

As the Government is continuously taking actions to improve employee benefits packages and prevent a potential outflow of workers starting from 22.02.2022, all employers in the Republic of Srpska are, legally, obliged to pay workers a compensation, in cash, for the cost of a hot meal, if there are no meals provided.

The amount of hot meal determined by the Decision of the Government of Republika Srpska on determining the increased salary, the amount of income based on work and the amount of assistance to workers (“Official Gazette of Republika Srpska” No. 53/16 and 12/22) consist 0.75% of the average gross salary for the previous year and for every working day. Therefore, as of 22.2.2022 workers are entitled to a hot meal in the gross amount of 11.60 KM or 8.00 KM in net amount, for each working day. For example, if a worker has 22 working days during the month, the minimum amount one can receive for a hot meal is 176.00 KM/90 EUR (22 x 8.00 KM/4.00 EUR).

According to the Collective Agreement, the Trade Union and the employers can determine a larger amount for a hot meal. In the case of overtime work, longer than three hours a day, the worker is entitled to an additional hot meal. Lastly, If the employer does not provide meals, all costs of hot meal preparation should not be below the amount prescribed in the case of payment of the hot meal costs to the workers in cash.

Hot meals do not apply in the case of annual leave, paid leave, temporary incapacity for work and unpaid leave.

All amendments to the Labor Law aim to ameliorate workers' living standards and act as a response to rising inflation and increased prices in energy and basic food supplies stuff.

