On Wednesday 30 March 2022, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies ("STATEC") confirmed that the triggering threshold of 2.5% for automatic wage indexation has been exceeded.

Subject to final confirmation and the detailed results of the national consumer price index to be published on 8 April 2022 following the monthly meeting of the Index Commission, the new index rate of 877.01 points will be effective as of 1 April 2022 (former index rate: 855.62).

Consequently, a 2.5% increase in the salaries, wages and pensions will apply in Luxembourg as of 1 April 2022.

The gross monthly minimum statutory wage will hence be increased by 2.5% so to be fixed at EUR 2,313.37 for non-qualified employees and to EUR 2,776.06 for qualified employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.