Luxembourg:
Wage Indexation 1st April 2022
04 April 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On Wednesday 30 March 2022, the National Institute of Statistics
and Economic Studies ("STATEC")
confirmed that the triggering threshold of 2.5% for automatic wage
indexation has been exceeded.
Subject to final confirmation and the detailed results of the
national consumer price index to be published on 8 April 2022
following the monthly meeting of the Index Commission, the new
index rate of 877.01 points will be effective as of 1 April 2022
(former index rate: 855.62).
Consequently, a 2.5% increase in the salaries, wages and
pensions will apply in Luxembourg as of 1 April 2022.
The gross monthly minimum statutory wage will hence be increased
by 2.5% so to be fixed at EUR 2,313.37 for non-qualified employees
and to EUR 2,776.06 for qualified employees.
