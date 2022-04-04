ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Wednesday 30 March 2022, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies ("STATEC") confirmed that the triggering threshold of 2.5% for automatic wage indexation has been exceeded.

Subject to final confirmation and the detailed results of the national consumer price index to be published on 8 April 2022 following the monthly meeting of the Index Commission, the new index rate of 877.01 points will be effective as of 1 April 2022 (former index rate: 855.62).

Consequently, a 2.5% increase in the salaries, wages and pensions will apply in Luxembourg as of 1 April 2022.

The gross monthly minimum statutory wage will hence be increased by 2.5% so to be fixed at EUR 2,313.37 for non-qualified employees and to EUR 2,776.06 for qualified employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.