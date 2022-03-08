ARTICLE

Lithuania: A Hike In The Minimum Wage In Lithuania - Plus Other Updates (Podcast)

In this episode we are joined by Jovita Valatkaitė from our Lithuanian firm, to hear her update on what's happening in Lithuania. She describes several issues to do with pay, including a hike in the minimum wage, reflecting inflationary pressures.

