Lithuania:
A Hike In The Minimum Wage In Lithuania - Plus Other Updates (Podcast)
08 March 2022
lus Laboris
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode we are joined by Jovita Valatkaitė from our
Lithuanian firm, to hear her update on what's happening in
Lithuania. She describes several issues to do with pay, including a
hike in the minimum wage, reflecting inflationary pressures.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Lithuania
4-Day Work Week: Time For Change?
Withers LLP
Over 100 years ago, the working world changed with the introduction of a weekend for workers and 5-day working weeks became the norm. With experiments with a 4-day working week beginning...
Main Aspects Of Posting Employees To Switzerland
Altenburger
The posting of employees from abroad to Switzerland is an ever-growing phenomenon. A foreign employer who posts employees to Switzerland must comply with Swiss legislation on work permits...