Key Points

The national minimum wage for 2022 will increase by 9.4 percent

Overview?

The government of Serbia increased the minimum wage by 9.4 percent for 2022. As such, the minimum wage for the period of January 2022 through December 2022 will be set at RSD 201.22 net per hour.

What are the Changes?

The government of Serbia increased the minimum wage to RSD 201.22 net per hour for the year of 2022. This increase will apply to workers throughout Serbia, including locally hired foreign nationals in the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21, January 2022

