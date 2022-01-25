Serbia:
New Minimum Wage For 2022
25 January 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- The national minimum wage for 2022 will increase by 9.4
percent
Overview?
The government of Serbia increased the minimum wage by 9.4
percent for 2022. As such, the minimum wage for the period of
January 2022 through December 2022 will be set at RSD
201.22 net per hour.
What are the Changes?
The government of Serbia increased the minimum wage to RSD
201.22 net per hour for the year of 2022. This increase will apply
to workers throughout Serbia, including locally hired foreign
nationals in the country.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Serbia's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and
information.
Originally published 21, January 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Serbia
What's Happening In UK Employment Law In 2022?
lus Laboris
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate the agenda, but employers in the UK can still expect both legislative and caselaw developments across all areas of employment law.
How To Avoid Injury To Feelings Awards
Giambrone & Partners
Companies and their HR departments would be wise to introduce an on-going training programme aimed at ensuring that their managers and wider staff do not compromise the...
Employment Case Law Review Of 2021
Wrigleys Solicitors
Welcome to our Employment Case Law Review of 2021. Last year saw a flurry of important and long-awaited employment law decisions in the Supreme Court.
Dismissal For Raising Vexatious Grievances Was Fair
Trowers & Hamlins
The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) has held in Hope v British Medical Association that an employee's dismissal for bringing numerous grievances which he refused to progress or withdraw was fair.