Andorra:
Minimum Hourly Wage Increases For 2022
20 January 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- Andorra's minimum hourly wage will increase by 3.3 percent
for 2022?
Overview?
The government of Andorra increased the minimum hourly wage for 2022
effective 1 Jan. 2022. The hourly interprofessional wage will
increase to EUR 6.68 per hour for 2022. As a result, the monthly
minimum salary will increase to EUR 1,157.87.?
What are the Changes?
The government of Andorra made a previous announcement in
October 2021 to increase the minimum wage by 3.2 percent. This new
decree will repeal the previous minimum wage decree made in October
2021 and will raise the minimum hourly wage by 3.3 percent.?
Looking Ahead?
The government of Andorra plans to continue to take steps to
increase the minimum wage to the real cost of living based on a
recommendation by the Council of Europe. Continue to check the
government of Andorra's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and
information.?
Originally published January 19, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Andorra
Workplace Banter And Harassment
Trowers & Hamlins
If banter goes too far it can amount to unlawful discrimination or harassment under the Equality Act 2010.
Are You Ready For Pensions Challenges In 2022?
Gowling WLG
The coming year promises to bring a host of new opportunities and challenges in the world of pensions. With so many consultations, legislative changes and updated pieces of guidance...
How To Avoid Injury To Feelings Awards
Giambrone & Partners
Companies and their HR departments would be wise to introduce an on-going training programme aimed at ensuring that their managers and wider staff do not compromise the...
Employment Case Law Review Of 2021
Wrigleys Solicitors
Welcome to our Employment Case Law Review of 2021. Last year saw a flurry of important and long-awaited employment law decisions in the Supreme Court.
Dismissal For Raising Vexatious Grievances Was Fair
Trowers & Hamlins
The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) has held in Hope v British Medical Association that an employee's dismissal for bringing numerous grievances which he refused to progress or withdraw was fair.