Key Points

Andorra's minimum hourly wage will increase by 3.3 percent for 2022?

Overview?

The government of Andorra increased the minimum hourly wage for 2022 effective 1 Jan. 2022. The hourly interprofessional wage will increase to EUR 6.68 per hour for 2022. As a result, the monthly minimum salary will increase to EUR 1,157.87.?

What are the Changes?

The government of Andorra made a previous announcement in October 2021 to increase the minimum wage by 3.2 percent. This new decree will repeal the previous minimum wage decree made in October 2021 and will raise the minimum hourly wage by 3.3 percent.?

Looking Ahead?

The government of Andorra plans to continue to take steps to increase the minimum wage to the real cost of living based on a recommendation by the Council of Europe. Continue to check the government of Andorra's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?

Originally published January 19, 2022

