The monthly basic wage and the hourly basic wage will increase in 2022

The authorities of Taiwan adjusted the minimum wage on 1 Jan. 2022. The following changes will take place:

The monthly basic wage will be adjusted to NT $25,250

The hourly basic wage will be adjusted to NT $168

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan raised the monthly basic wage from NT $24,000 to NT $25,250. They also raised the hourly basic wage from NT $160 to NT $168. This change will impact over two million workers in the region.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 11, January 2022

