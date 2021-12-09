CURATED

This article provides a brief overview of the rules relating to part-time and fixed-term employment in Denmark.

1. The Act on Fixed-Term Employment

Definition: according to the Danish Act on Fixed-Term Employment, “fixed-term employment” is employment where the expiry of the employment is determined by objective criteria, such as a specific date, completing a specific task or the occurrence of a specific event.

The principle of non-discrimination : the Act stipulates that fixed-term employees may not be treated less favourably than comparable permanently employed employees solely because they are fixed-term employees unless the different treatment is justified by objective reasons. A “comparable permanently employed employee” is a permanently employed employee engaged in the same or similar work with due consideration to qualifications and skills.

2. The Act on Part-Time Employment

Definition : a “part-time” employee is an employee whose normal working hours are less than the normal working hours of a comparable full-time employee (usually 37 hours per week). A “comparable full-time employee” is a full-time employee engaged in the same or similar work.

