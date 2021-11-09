Key Points

Provisional agreement between Switzerland and the UK concerning social security benefits put into place Nov. 1, 2021

Overview

Switzerland and the UK have concluded a bilateral convention intended to avoid double social security outcomes for applicable travelers. The agreement will ensure that travelers can remain in their home country social security system for a period of 24 months.

What are the Changes?

Previously, international social security rules between Switzerland and the U.K. had been in place until the transitional rules for Brexit ended on Dec. 31, 2021. This new change will allow for more equal treatment between workers in the two countries regarding social security treatment.

Looking Ahead

The Convention was provisionally put into place Nov. 1, 2021 by the two countries and is expected to officially enter into force at the end of 2021. Continue to check the government of Switzerland website, the UK government website and Envoy's website for additional information.

Originally published 4 November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.