Key points

The minimum wage in Croatia will increase by 10.3% in 2022

Overview

Croatia announced that the current minimum wage rate would increase by 10.3% beginning in 2022. The gross minimum wage will increase to HKR 4,687.50 by 2022.

What's Changed?

Currently, the minimum wage is set at HRK 3,400. With this new increase, the minimum wage will increase to HRK 3,750.

Looking Ahead

At this time, minimum wage requirements impacting immigration applications have not been announced. Continue to check the government of Croatia's website and Envoy's website for additional information and future updates.

Originally published 29 October 2021

