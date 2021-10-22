ARTICLE

Schweiz - Grossbritannien / 21. Oktober 2021

Neues Sozialversicherungsabkommen ab Ende 2021

Mit dem Brexit sind Einsätze zwischen der Schweiz und Grossbritannien etwas komplexer geworden, da die Regelungen aus dem EU-Freizügigkeitsabkommen seit diesem Zeitpunkt nicht mehr zur Anwendung gelangen konnten. Zur Abfederung von zu grossen Problemen hat die Schweiz mit Grossbritannien eine Reihe von Übergangsvorschriften getroffen, so auch im Sozialversicherungsbereich. Und nun kommt endlich das neue Sozialversicherungsabkommen, welches von beiden Staaten unterzeichnet ist und voraussichtlich Ende 2021 in Kraft treten wird.

Bei der Vielzahl von Regelungen ist es allerdings gar nicht so einfach die Übersicht zu behalten, welche Regelung zu welchem Zeitpunkt im Bezug auf die Sozialversicherung zur Anwendung kommt. Die nachfolgende Auflistung über die anwendbaren sozialversicherungsrechtlichen Regelungen zwischen der Schweiz und Grossbritannien soll dabei helfen:

Bis 31. Januar 2020: Regelungen aus dem EU-Freizügigkeitsabkommen Vom 1. Februar bis 31. Dezember 2020: Übergangsregelungen abgeleitet aus dem EU-Freizügigkeitsabkommen Ab 1. Januar 2021 bis zum Inkrafttreten des neuen Abkommens: Regelungen aus dem (alten) bilateralen Sozialversicherungsabkommen Ca. Ende 2021: Regelungen aus dem neuen Sozialversicherungsabkommen

Was beinhaltet das neue Sozialversicherungsabkommen?

Das neue Sozialversicherungsabkommen, welches für Schweizer und britische Staatsbürger zur Anwendung kommt, umfasst alle Versicherungszweige mit Ausnahme der beruflichen Vorsorge und der freiwilligen Vorsorge. Im Rahmen einer Entsendung zwischen der Schweiz und Grossbritannien kann eine Person für grundsätzlich 24 Monate im Heimatlandsystem versichert bleiben und im Einsatzland befreit werden. Dieser Zeitraum kann aufgrund einer Ausnahmemöglichkeit auf max. 6 Jahre verlängert werden.

Für die sogenannten «Multi-State-Worker» kommt wieder die 25 %-Grenze ins Spiel. Dies bedeutet, bei einer Erwerbstätigkeit von 25 % oder mehr im Wohnsitzland ist die Sozialversicherungspflicht im Wohnsitzland gegeben, unabhängig davon, ob der Arbeitgeber seinen Sitz im anderen Land hat. Die Regelungen des Sozialversicherungsabkommens entsprechen fast den Regelungen des EU-Freizügigkeitsabkommens, sodass die Handhabung in Bezug auf grenzüberschreitende Tätigkeit zwischen den beiden Staaten wieder um einiges einfacher wird.

Switzerland - Great Britain / October 21, 2021

New social security agreement from the end of 2021

With Brexit, operations between Switzerland and the United Kingdom have become somewhat more complex, as the regulations from the EU Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons could no longer be applied since that date. To cushion any excessive problems, Switzerland has agreed on several transitional provisions with the UK, including in the area of social security. And now, finally, the new social security agreement has been signed by both countries and is expected to enter into force at the end of 2021.

Given many regulations, however, it is not so easy to keep track of which regulation applies at which point in time concerning social security. The following list of applicable social security regulations between Switzerland and the United Kingdom should help:

Until 31 January 2020: Regulations from the EU Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons. From 1 February to 31 December 2020: transitional regulations derived from the EU Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons From 1 January 2021 until the new agreement enters into force: regulations derived from the (old) bilateral social security agreement Approx. end of 2021: Regulations derived from the new social security agreement

What does the new social security agreement contain?

The new social security agreement, which applies to Swiss and British nationals, covers all branches of insurance except occupational benefits and voluntary benefits. In the context of a posting between Switzerland and the United Kingdom, a person may remain insured under the home country system for a period of 24 months and be exempted in the country of assignment. This period can be extended to a maximum of 6 years based on an exemption option.

For so-called "multi-state workers", the 25% limit comes into play again. This means that if 25% or more of the work is done in the country of residence, social security is compulsory in the country of residence, regardless of whether the employer is based in the other country.

The regulations of the social security agreement almost correspond to the regulations of the EU Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons, so that the handling of cross-border activities between the two countries is again much easier.

Niederlande / 21. Oktober 2021

Änderungen des Zeitpunkts der Besteuerung von Mitarbeiteraktienoptionen

Bereits am 21. September 2021 hat die niederländische Regierung eine neue Gesetzgebung bezüglich der Besteuerung von Mitarbeiteraktienoptionen angekündigt. In den Niederlanden sind Aktienoptionen für Arbeitnehmer als steuerpflichtiges Einkommen in Form von Sachleistungen zu besteuern. Die anwendbaren Steuersätze können bis zu 49.5% betragen.

Der Steuertatbestand für Aktienoptionen ist momentan der Zeitpunkt der Ausübung (oder Veräusserung) der Aktienoption. Gemäss den neu angekündigten Rechtsvorschriften wird der Steuertatbestand für Aktienoptionen jedoch auf den Zeitpunkt verlagert, zu dem die durch die Ausübung der Aktienoptionen erhaltenen Aktien handelbar werden. Es besteht jedoch nach wie vor die Möglichkeit, sich für eine Besteuerung zum Zeitpunkt der Ausübung/Veräusserung zu entscheiden, wenn der Arbeitnehmer dies schriftlich beim Arbeitgeber beantragt.

Die neue Gesetzgebung soll am 1. Januar 2022 in Kraft treten; der Gesetzesentwurf bedarf jedoch noch der Genehmigung durch das niederländische Parlament. Insbesondere bei Entsendungen von Mitarbeitern in höheren Positionen in die Niederlande, die gegebenenfalls Mitarbeiteraktienoptionen als Teil ihrer Vergütung erhalten, sollten die neuen Regelungen berücksichtigt werden.

Netherlands / October 21, 2021

Changes to the taxable moment of employee stock options

On September 21, 2021, the Dutch government announced a new legislation regarding the taxation of employee stock options. In the Netherlands, employee stock options are taxable as employment income as a benefit in kind. The applicable tax rates can amount up to 49.5%.

The taxable moment of stock options is currently the moment of exercise (or alienation) of the stock option. However, under the newly announced legislation, the taxable event for stock options will be shifted to the time when the shares, received by exercising the stock options, become tradable. However, it will still be possible to opt for taxation at the moment of exercise/alienation if the employee requests this in written form from the employer.

The new legislation is scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2022; however, the draft legislation is still subject to approval by the Dutch Parliament. The new regulations should especially be taken into account when employees in senior positions are posted to the Netherlands and receive employee stock options as part of their compensation package.

