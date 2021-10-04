New provisions will allow employees in Japan to take leave after the birth of a child in more flexible ways. Employers will also be required to encourage employees to take child care leave. The new provisions are, among other things, designed to encourage more men to take child care leave.

To download a copy of the report on the changes to the Childcare and Family Care Leave Act that will introduce these changes, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.