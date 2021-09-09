Employment Law Overview Japan 2021-2022

I. General Overview

Introduction

Japanese employment laws mainly cover employer-employee relationships. These laws apply to all employees working in Japan regardless of their nationality. However, board members as defined under the Company Act (2005) as well as independent contractors are not categorised as employees subject to Japanese employment laws, in principle, and therefore are not protected under Japanese employment laws.

Key Points

There is no "at will" employment in Japan. Japanese law requires that termination of regular employment shall be considered objectively, deemed reasonable, and appropriate upon social convention, which is read rigidly in light of Japanese judicial precedent.

Regulation concerning overtime work has been strengthened with the recent legislative amendments. In principle, work on statutory public holidays and late-night work requires extra allowance in addition to the normal wage.

Japanese law provides various protections against discriminative treatments not only by reason of nationality, creed, social status or gender, but also due to the association with union activities, or taking child care or nursing care leave. There is also a prohibition against unreasonable differences between full-time permanent employees and non-regular employees. Furthermore, an employer's obligation to prevent harassment has been strengthened in light of the recent legislative amendments.

Dominant majority unions in Japan are deemed as enterprise unions. The unionisation rate in Japan has been considerably and continuously declining.

Legal Framework

Employment law in Japan is predominantly based upon the following sources:

(i) the Constitution (1946);

(ii) laws, in particular, compulsory laws including but not limited to the Labour Standards Act (1947), the Labour Contract Act (2007), the Minimum Wage Act (1959), the Industrial Safety and Health Act (1972), the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Act (1947), the Act on Securing, etc. of Equal Opportunity and Treatment between Men and Women in Employment (1972) (the "Equal Opportunity Act"), the Act on the Welfare of Workers Who Take Care of Children or Other Family Members Including Child Care and Family Care Leave (1991) (the "Child Care and Nursing Care Act"), the Act on Improvement of Personnel Management and Conversion of Employment Status for Part-Time Workers and Fixed-Term Workers (1993) (the "Part-Time/Fixed-Term Employment Act"), the Labour Union Act (1945), the Employment Security Act (1947) and the Act for Securing the Proper Operation of Worker Dispatching Undertakings and Improved Working Conditions for Dispatched Workers (1985) (the "Worker Dispatch Act");

(iii) government ordinances and implementation regulations;

(iv) collective bargaining agreements;

(v) company's work rules; and

(vi) employment contracts.

Furthermore, administrative authorities have published various guidelines relating to labour laws. The purpose of these guidelines is to assist in the legal interpretation of the applicable laws. These guidelines are not legally binding, however, they are widely accepted as the social standard and/or best practices in Japan. In particular, Supreme Court precedent has the potential to have considerable influence on the application of labour and employment laws in market practice and Japanese custom.

