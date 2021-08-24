ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Finnish employment law is based on the concept of contract employment, not at-will employment like, for example, in the United States. Henceforth, the parties of the employment contract cannot change the terms of the contract unilaterally, nor can the employer terminate the employment contract without valid grounds. The termination and cancellation of the employment contract are only possible in accordance with the Finnish Employment Contracts Act. If the employment contract is terminated without a valid reason under the Finnish Employment Contracts Act, the employee is entitled to claim compensation for the wrongful termination. The employee's remedy is, however, limited to claiming compensation. Unlike in some jurisdictions like Sweden, in Finland, the employees cannot demand the reversal of the termination decision.

In this article, we examine the termination of employment agreement issues from the Employer viewpoint.

1. Termination by the employer and the difference between the fixed-term and indefinite employment contracts

In accordance with the Finnish Employment Contracts Act, there are four main options by which the employment contract can be ended by the employer:

by cancelling the employment agreement during the trial period if the parties have expressly agreed on the use of the trial period; by terminating the employment agreement due to grounds related to the employee (‘individual grounds'); by terminating the employment agreement due to financial and production-related grounds (‘collective grounds‘); or by cancelling the employment agreement due to an extremely weighty cause.

In this regard, it is important to note that in Finland, employment contracts can be indefinite or fixed-term contracts. The main difference is that the fixed-term contracts come to an end without notice at the end of the fixed-term period in question. Fixed-term contracts cannot be terminated due to individual or financial grounds unless the parties have agreed expressly otherwise in the employment agreement. If no such agreement exists, the fixed-term agreement can only be cancelled if an extremely weighty cause exists.

As a quick note, it should also be addressed that the Finnish Employment Contracts Act also includes provisions on retirement age. Hence, the employer does not have to consider whether there exists valid ground for termination of the employee's employment contract if the employee has reached the applicable pension age.

1.1 Cancelling the employment agreement during the trial period

In Finland, the employer and employee may agree on a trial period of a maximum of six months starting from the beginning of the work. However, in a fixed-term employment relationship, the trial period may comprise no more than half of the duration of the employment contract, and in any event, may not exceed six months.

During the trial period, the employment contract may be cancelled by either party without any notice period. The employment contract may not, however, be cancelled on discriminatory or otherwise inappropriate grounds. Hence, the employer may not cancel the employment contract, for example, due to an employee's pregnancy.

1.2 Terminating an employment contract due to grounds related to the employee

An indefinitely valid employment contract may be terminated only if a proper and weighty reason exists. In Finland, a termination process must be planned carefully, since as a rule, a warning (amongst other requirements) must be given before employment is terminated on individual grounds. A warning – whether given or not – has an essential impact on the assessment as to the existence of legitimate grounds for termination.

Employees who have neglected or violated their obligations under the employment contract cannot be given the termination notice before the employer has given them a chance to correct their actions by cautioning them. Importantly, the employees must have a real opportunity to correct their behaviour as by giving the termination notice, the employer loses the right to terminate the employment only due to reasons referred in the warning.

Nonetheless, a warning is not always a prerequisite for terminating an employment contract. A situation where a warning is not needed may exist when the employee's violation of the contract and his tasks is so severe that it would be unreasonable to require the employer to continue the employment. Similarly, case law provides that such exception may also apply in regards to employees holding managerial positions due to the high level of trust required from them. With this said, these situations are rather rare in Finland, and it is in most cases preferable to issue a warning at first.

When assessing the grounds for giving notice for reasons concerning the employee, the employer must find out whether it is possible to avoid terminating the employment contract by offering the employee other work. The obligation to offer other work does not, however, apply when the employee has violated his obligations so seriously that it cannot be considered reasonable for the employer to continue the employment relationship. However, if the reasons for termination are, for example, that the employee cannot perform his obligations anymore due to sickness, the employer definitely would have an obligation to offer other work if possible.

Even when the proper and weighty reason for termination exists, the employer must comply with the notice periods provided by the Finnish Employment Contracts Act, the employment contract in question or the Collective Agreement.

These notice periods vary from 14 days minimum to a maximum of 6 months. The employer has the obligation to provide payment from the notice period, even if the employee is released from his work obligation.

The prescribed periods of notice vary according to the uninterrupted duration of the employment relationship. The followings are the general notice periods that must be considered by employers:

Duration of employment Notice Period 1 year or less 14 days More than 1 year but no more than 4 years 1 month More than 4 years but no more than 8 years 2 months More than 8 years but no more than 12 years 4 months More than 12 years 6 months

The notice periods remain the same regardless of whether the terminations are carried out due to production-related, financial, or employee-related grounds. The parties may agree on longer termination periods on the employment agreement. Some collective agreements extend the terminations periods as well.

1.3 Terminating the employment agreement due to financial and production-related grounds

In accordance with the Finnish Employment Act, the employer may terminate the employment contract if the work to be offered has diminished substantially and permanently for financial or production-related reasons or reasons arising from the reorganization of the employer's operations.

The financial or production-related grounds for termination do not generally exist if, before or soon after terminating an employment contract, the employer has hired a new employee for duties similar to those of the employee or employees to be dismissed. Similarly, the reorganisation of work does not in itself give rise to the termination right if the reorganisation has not led to a significant reduction in the work.

Before terminating the employment agreement due to financial and production-related grounds, the employer must examine whether there is equivalent work that could be offered to the employees to be dismissed. If no such work is available, employees shall be offered other work equivalent to their training, professional skill or experience. The employer does not have to take actions, for example, to change its business model for it to fulfil this obligation. However, the employer should examine whether it has equivalent work that it could offer. In general, the obligation to offer equivalent work has no territorial restrictions. However, it has been established in Finnish case law, in addition to being widely accepted in Finnish legal literature, that foreign subsidiaries do not have an obligation to offer equivalent or any other work in the parent company or other subsidiaries of the group to the employees to be dismissed.

1.4 Cancelling the employment agreement

The employer is only upon an extremely weighty cause entitled to cancel an employment contract. Such a cause may be deemed to exist in case the employee commits a breach against or neglects duties based on the employment contract or the law. However, the breach must have an essential impact on the employment relationship in such a serious manner as to render it unreasonable to expect that the employer should continue the contractual relationship even for the duration of the notice period. The cancellation of an employment contract is effective immediately without a notice period.



The assessment of the right for cancelling the employment contract must always be done on a case-by-case basis. Nonetheless, generally, the employer has the right to cancel the employment contract, for example, if:

the employee commits violent acts towards the employer or other employees; the employee discloses purposely employer's trade secrets; or if the employee purposely or negligently fails to perform his duties even after receiving a warning on the issue.

Regards to the cancellation, the Finnish Employment Contracts Act explicitly states that the cancellation must be made within 14 days of the date on which the employer gained awareness of the existence of the grounds for termination.